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DA Davidson Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $139.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BOK Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DA Davidson raised its price target on BOK Financial from $132 to $139 while maintaining a "neutral" rating, implying about a 3.29% upside from the prior close.
  • BOK Financial beat earnings with Q EPS of $2.58 versus $2.30 expected and revenue of $552.33M versus $549.71M, with shares trading near $134.57, a P/E of 13.61 and a market cap of about $8.18B.
  • Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares in January (reducing his stake ~10.62%), and corporate insiders collectively own 63.53% of the company while institutional investors hold 34.44%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOKF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOK Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 177,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,916. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $88.11 and a 1 year high of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $552.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $179,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,183.76. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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Analyst Recommendations for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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