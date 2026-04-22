DA Davidson Cuts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $200.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 48.27% from the company's current price.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.45.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.05. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.0% in the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $282.2M (+7.4% YoY) and reported EPS of $1.24 topped Street estimates, showing continued top‑line growth. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $282.2M (+7.4% YoY) and reported EPS of $1.24 topped Street estimates, showing continued top‑line growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $5.29–$5.37 and revenue $1.147B–$1.157B (and higher RPO targets), implying stronger recurring revenue visibility versus prior consensus. Read More.

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $5.29–$5.37 and revenue $1.147B–$1.157B (and higher RPO targets), implying stronger recurring revenue visibility versus prior consensus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow and liquidity improved (operating cash flow up ~11.7%, cash balance up ~9.8%), supporting reinvestment in cloud/PRODUCT development. Read More.

Operating cash flow and liquidity improved (operating cash flow up ~11.7%, cash balance up ~9.8%), supporting reinvestment in cloud/PRODUCT development. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings transcripts and call color focus on whether cloud conversion and subscription momentum can sustain growth; investors will watch backlog/RPO cadence and customer migration timelines. Read More.

Analyst/earnings transcripts and call color focus on whether cloud conversion and subscription momentum can sustain growth; investors will watch backlog/RPO cadence and customer migration timelines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry narrative (unified commerce) supports long‑term TAM expansion for Manhattan’s products, but benefits accrue over multiple quarters as customers migrate. Read More.

Industry narrative (unified commerce) supports long‑term TAM expansion for Manhattan’s products, but benefits accrue over multiple quarters as customers migrate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed: one third‑party summary shows diluted GAAP EPS and net income down YoY, and higher liabilities/capex — creating near‑term noise for investors reconciling non‑GAAP vs GAAP numbers. Insider selling was also reported. Read More.

Some GAAP metrics disappointed: one third‑party summary shows diluted GAAP EPS and net income down YoY, and higher liabilities/capex — creating near‑term noise for investors reconciling non‑GAAP vs GAAP numbers. Insider selling was also reported. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technically, the stock remains below its 200‑day moving average, which can limit upside until guidance/outlook is confirmed by several quarters of cloud subscription growth. Read More.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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