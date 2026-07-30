DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.05.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 19,326,968 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,766,123. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of estimates of $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Improving customer demand: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by better transactions, higher traffic and menu and value initiatives. The company raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Chipotle Raises Annual Sales Forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by better transactions, higher traffic and menu and value initiatives. The company raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Growth strategy gaining traction: Management highlighted its “Recipe for Growth” plan, including digital engagement, menu innovation, improved restaurant execution and continued expansion. Chipotle opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, adding to its long-term sales potential. Chipotle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth Strategy Push

Management highlighted its “Recipe for Growth” plan, including digital engagement, menu innovation, improved restaurant execution and continued expansion. Chipotle opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, adding to its long-term sales potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Morgan Stanley and Stephens raised their price targets to $39 and $40, respectively, while BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 target. These revisions added to the bullish reaction following the earnings release. Analysts Increase Forecasts on Chipotle

Morgan Stanley and Stephens raised their price targets to $39 and $40, respectively, while BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 target. These revisions added to the bullish reaction following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle said it was not involved in a reported cyclospora outbreak, helping limit potential reputational and sales concerns.

Chipotle said it was not involved in a reported cyclospora outbreak, helping limit potential reputational and sales concerns. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain: Management acknowledged softer sales trends in late July, while labor, promotional activity and other operating costs could pressure margins. Value-conscious consumers also remain sensitive to menu pricing.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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