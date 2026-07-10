DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EEFT opened at $76.70 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,279 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,682 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,837 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $122,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,627,141 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $119,091,000 after buying an additional 136,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Euronet Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Euronet Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here