Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Dai Nippon Printing logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: the stock opened at $9.17 versus a prior close of $9.56 and last traded at $9.17 on light volume (1,263 shares).
  • Analyst view is neutral: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its rating to "Hold" and the consensus on MarketBeat remains a Hold (one analyst).
  • Valuation and recent results: market cap $8.39B, P/E 15.15, 50-/200-day moving averages $9.60/$8.96, latest quarter EPS $0.19 on $2.53B revenue, ROE 8.99%, net margin 5.39%, low beta (0.54) and low debt-to-equity (0.18).
  • Interested in Dai Nippon Printing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.17. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1,263 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai Nippon Printing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DNPLY, commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dai Nippon Printing Right Now?

Before you consider Dai Nippon Printing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dai Nippon Printing wasn't on the list.

While Dai Nippon Printing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
From Trend Labs (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines