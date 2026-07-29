Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (DMRA) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to announce earnings of ($0.4470) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Further Reading

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