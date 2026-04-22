Dana (DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.8016 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dana Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Dana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Dana by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Dana by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,631 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 266.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

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About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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