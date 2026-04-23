Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.83.

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Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 311,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,341.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690,454 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 642,552 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Dana by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 213,144 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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