Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $135.1050, with a volume of 47990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.19.

Get Danaos alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Danaos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Danaos from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAC

Danaos Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.86. Danaos had a net margin of 49.85% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Danaos's payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company's stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company's core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaos wasn't on the list.

While Danaos currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here