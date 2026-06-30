Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Argus' price target suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company's previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Darden Restaurants from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.32.

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Darden Restaurants Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE DRI opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $222.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,620 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $731,819.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,391.84. The trade was a 92.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lindsay L. Koren sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $58,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,215.44. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 926.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company's stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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