DarioHealth (DRIO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share and revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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DarioHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at DarioHealth

In related news, Director Dennis Matheis purchased 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $298,170.18. This trade represents a 50.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 229.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRIO

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth NASDAQ: DRIO is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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