DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.49. DarioHealth shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 2,316 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRIO

DarioHealth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 229.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth NASDAQ: DRIO is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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