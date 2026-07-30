Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Darling Ingredients' conference call:

Second-quarter results substantially improved: adjusted EBITDA rose to approximately $742 million from $250 million a year ago, while GAAP net income increased to $387 million, or $2.41 per diluted share.

adjusted EBITDA rose to approximately $742 million from $250 million a year ago, while GAAP net income increased to $387 million, or $2.41 per diluted share. The core ingredients business benefited from stronger fat and protein pricing, operational efficiencies, and commercial optimization, while collagen and higher-value health ingredients continued to improve the Food segment’s product mix and margins.

Diamond Green Diesel delivered $389 million of EBITDA on approximately 350 million gallons sold, supported by attractive renewable-fuel margins and a $51 million IEEPA tariff recovery; management expects continued favorable margins and roughly 335 million gallons of production in the third quarter.

Darling reduced net debt by more than $220 million in the quarter and expects debt to approach or fall below $3 billion by year-end, with leverage well below two times. Further cash generation, asset-sale proceeds, and reaching debt targets could enable increased buybacks, dividends, or other shareholder returns.

Management expects third-quarter Core Ingredients EBITDA of $325 million to $340 million, generally consistent with second-quarter underlying performance after excluding an $18 million tariff benefit. The outlook remains dependent on strong protein demand, renewable-fuel margins, and continued tightness in the RIN market.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,665. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company's stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,777 shares of the company's stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Key Headlines Impacting Darling Ingredients

Here are the key news stories impacting Darling Ingredients this week:

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here