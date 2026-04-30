Darren Guidry Sells 1,600 Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) EVP Darren Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,313.40. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,357. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.18%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Home Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 52.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,314 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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