Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

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Several brokerages recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of DASTY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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