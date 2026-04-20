Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASTY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dassault Systemes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dassault Systemes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dassault Systemes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,826. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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