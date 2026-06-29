Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $4,402,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,996.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total value of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,600.00.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.66. 5,278,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,482. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.39, a P/E/G ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $905,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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