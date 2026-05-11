Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CICC Research raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $204.00. The stock traded as high as $202.90 and last traded at $199.5250, with a volume of 870037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $215,610.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,200. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 523.19, a PEG ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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