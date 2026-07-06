Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $260.36, but opened at $249.79. Datadog shares last traded at $258.16, with a volume of 698,209 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,651,610.85. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,564 shares of company stock worth $307,665,447. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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