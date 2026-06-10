Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperformer" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock's previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.52.

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Datadog Trading Up 0.3%

Datadog stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,227,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,271,820.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,409.92. This represents a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,194,405.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock valued at $205,781,777. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on Datadog to $265 from $225 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener article

Evercore raised its price target on Datadog to from $225 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating and set a $250 target, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Benzinga article

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and set a target, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including more autonomous Bits AI features, AI security tools, and “Bring Your Own Cloud,” which could support future revenue growth and customer adoption. GlobeNewswire article

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including more autonomous Bits AI features, AI security tools, and “Bring Your Own Cloud,” which could support future revenue growth and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America recently lifted its price target to $280 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing the strong Wall Street view on Datadog’s growth story. Benzinga article

Bank of America recently lifted its price target to and maintained a rating, reinforcing the strong Wall Street view on Datadog’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings beat and 32% revenue growth continue to support the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already trade at a rich multiple, so expectations remain high. MarketBeat profile

Datadog’s recent earnings beat and 32% revenue growth continue to support the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already trade at a rich multiple, so expectations remain high. Negative Sentiment: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, adding to a pattern of heavy insider selling that may weigh on sentiment despite the company’s operational progress. SEC filing

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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