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Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Datavault AI logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage of Datavault AI with a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target, implying 438.36% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: two analysts rate the stock a buy and one a sell, resulting in an overall “hold” rating and an average price target of $2.50.
  • Datavault AI shares opened at $0.37, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $0.25 to $4.10. Insider ownership stands at 7.70%, while institutional investors own just 0.66%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 438.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DVLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Datavault AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Datavault AI has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datavault AI news, insider Stanley Mbugua sold 62,982 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $25,822.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,052,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $841,666.86. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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