Dave (DAVE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dave to post earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $151.8330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.19. 175,856 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,021. The company's 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 3.81. Dave has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $287.69.

Dave announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dave from $274.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Dave from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Institutional Trading of Dave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Dave by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 15,001 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Dave by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,424 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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