Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.40.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Dave from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAVE

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $375.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.68. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 3.82. Dave has a 12 month low of $152.21 and a 12 month high of $409.00.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dave by 2,267.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dave by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,841 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Dave by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 133,242 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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