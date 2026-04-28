David Dykstra Sells 9,579 Shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) COO David Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,324.20. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.9%

WTFC traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 293,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,845. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $109.46 and a one year high of $162.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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