David Malcom Rodman Sells 416 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $13,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,583.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $175,585.68.

On Monday, April 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $373,099.32.

On Thursday, April 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $59,414.60.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $173,744.76.

On Friday, March 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,058 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $369,163.08.

On Monday, March 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $58,269.64.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $11,505.03.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $65,585.91.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,205. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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