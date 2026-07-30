David Mcquarrie Sells 10,524 Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) insider David Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $294,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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HP Stock Down 5.2%

HPQ traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 17,208,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,942,307. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in HP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in HP by 10.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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