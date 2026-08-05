David Mcquarrie Sells 10,524 Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) insider David Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $293,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,717.76. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 14,543,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,833,699. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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