David Mountcastle Sells 21,275 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 21,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $588,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,561,482.51. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 600 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $16,542.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $680,185.00.

On Friday, June 26th, David Mountcastle sold 17,196 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $432,995.28.

On Monday, May 11th, David Mountcastle sold 3,385 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $76,501.00.

On Monday, May 4th, David Mountcastle sold 1,206 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $30,150.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Mountcastle sold 7,179 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $179,690.37.

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Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,035,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bayban acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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