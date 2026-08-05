DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $227.99, but opened at $205.25. DaVita shares last traded at $189.97, with a volume of 1,002,727 shares changing hands.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

DaVita News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Positive Sentiment: DaVita reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.02 , above the roughly $3.88–$4.01 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.554 billion , ahead of expectations and up 5.2% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million. DaVita Inc. 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

DaVita reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the roughly $3.88–$4.01 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of expectations and up 5.2% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $579 million and free cash flow was $256 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted clinical-led treatment-volume growth, improved patient outcomes and broader access to “middle molecule” therapies as factors supporting future performance. The company also maintained its strategic focus on dialysis innovation. DVA Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Clinical-Led Volume Growth

Management highlighted clinical-led treatment-volume growth, improved patient outcomes and broader access to “middle molecule” therapies as factors supporting future performance. The company also maintained its strategic focus on dialysis innovation. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $218 to $224 , although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Unusually high call-option activity also indicates increased speculative interest in DVA. Barclays Price Target Update

Barclays raised its price target from $218 to , although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Unusually high call-option activity also indicates increased speculative interest in DVA. Neutral Sentiment: DaVita reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.10–$15.20 , adjusted operating income of $2.15–$2.25 billion and free cash flow of $1.0–$1.25 billion. The midpoint remains close to analyst expectations, but management did not raise the outlook after a strong quarter.

DaVita reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , adjusted operating income of $2.15–$2.25 billion and free cash flow of $1.0–$1.25 billion. The midpoint remains close to analyst expectations, but management did not raise the outlook after a strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined sequentially to $415.87 from $417.59, reflecting payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. Investors also noted higher general and administrative expenses and ongoing reimbursement pressure.

U.S. dialysis revenue per treatment declined sequentially to from $417.59, reflecting payer-mix changes and normal fluctuations. Investors also noted higher general and administrative expenses and ongoing reimbursement pressure. Negative Sentiment: The market reaction suggests expectations had been elevated ahead of earnings: the earnings and revenue beats were not enough to offset disappointment over the lack of a guidance increase. DaVita Slides as Solid Q2 Results Fail to Lift Full-Year Outlook

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 19.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.14. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. DaVita's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 128.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here