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Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Dawson Geophysical logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dawson Geophysical is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 7, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.13 per share and revenue of $39.60 million. The company’s earnings call is scheduled for August 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • In its previous quarter, Dawson Geophysical reported $0.25 EPS and $36.70 million in revenue, significantly exceeding analyst estimates of a $0.29-per-share loss and $27.20 million in revenue.
  • DWSN shares recently opened at $4.63, compared with a 52-week range of $1.26 to $7.85. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, while institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dawson Geophysical.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dawson Geophysical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Dawson Geophysical had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DWSN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dawson Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DWSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company's fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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