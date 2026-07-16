Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,276 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,083 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Daxor

Daxor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DXR opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Daxor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daxor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Daxor in the second quarter worth $86,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Daxor during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Daxor during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daxor during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daxor in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation is a medical diagnostics company focused on providing precise blood volume analysis to support patient management in critical care, surgical, cardiology and nephrology settings. The company's core offering, the BVA‐100 Blood Volume Analyzer, employs radiolabeled albumin techniques to deliver accurate measurements of total blood volume, red cell mass and plasma volume. By quantifying a patient's fluid status, Daxor aims to help clinicians tailor therapies for conditions such as anemia, heart failure and fluid overload.

In addition to the BVA‐100 analyzer, Daxor supplies reagent kits, calibration standards and software for data analysis and reporting.

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