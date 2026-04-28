DBS Group (DBSDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DBS Group to post earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $4.6610 billion for the quarter.

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DBS Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of DBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBSDY

About DBS Group

DBS Group OTCMKTS: DBSDY is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region's largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS's main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

Further Reading

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