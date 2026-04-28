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DBS Group (DBSDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
DBS Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DBS Group is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5; analysts forecast EPS of $3.19 and revenue of $4.661 billion.
  • Shares opened at $176, down 1.4%, trading in a one‑year range of $126.40–$194.00 with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $178.44/$174.85, and the company has a debt‑to‑equity of 1.15 with quick and current ratios of 0.83.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish—Phillip Securities upgraded DBS to a Strong Buy, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • Interested in DBS Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DBS Group to post earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $4.6610 billion for the quarter.

DBS Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of DBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBSDY

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group OTCMKTS: DBSDY is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region's largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS's main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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