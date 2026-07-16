DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.78 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.88% and a negative net margin of 2,895.37%.

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DBV Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

DBVT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 378,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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