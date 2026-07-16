Go Pro
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
DBV Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DBV Technologies missed earnings expectations, reporting a quarterly loss of $0.60 per share versus the expected loss of $0.12, and revenue of $0.70 million compared with the $0.78 million forecast.
  • The stock fell 5.4% after the report, trading at $14.86, with volume above its average and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50, though some analysts continue to rate the stock as a sell.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.78 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.88% and a negative net margin of 2,895.37%.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

DBVT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 378,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Read More

Earnings History for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DBV Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider DBV Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DBV Technologies wasn't on the list.

While DBV Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX Opens Up 11% — Here’s What You Need to Know
SpaceX Opens Up 11% — Here’s What You Need to Know
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
I Turned $57k Into $1.87M
I Turned $57k Into $1.87M
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines