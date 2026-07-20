DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.22. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 25,982 shares.

Get DBV Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,506.53% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $20,146,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,667,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,680 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DBV Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DBV Technologies wasn't on the list.

While DBV Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here