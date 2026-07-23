Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.350-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 4,016,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,093. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Trending Headlines about Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers posted first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating Wall Street’s $0.88 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.02 billion, matching expectations. The company also said it surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, which signals continued brand strength. Article Title

Deckers posted first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating Wall Street’s $0.88 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.02 billion, matching expectations. The company also said it surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, which signals continued brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Management’s update suggests the business remains highly profitable, with an 18.9% net margin and 41.2% return on equity, reinforcing investor confidence in Deckers’ operating performance.

Management’s update suggests the business remains highly profitable, with an 18.9% net margin and 41.2% return on equity, reinforcing investor confidence in Deckers’ operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and traders were already focused on the earnings release ahead of the report, with call activity and forecast revisions showing elevated expectations, which can limit the stock’s immediate upside if results are only modestly ahead of consensus. Article Title

Analysts and traders were already focused on the earnings release ahead of the report, with call activity and forecast revisions showing elevated expectations, which can limit the stock’s immediate upside if results are only modestly ahead of consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Broker and media commentary has generally been mixed-to-neutral heading into the report, suggesting expectations were balanced rather than broadly bearish or bullish. Article Title

Broker and media commentary has generally been mixed-to-neutral heading into the report, suggesting expectations were balanced rather than broadly bearish or bullish. Negative Sentiment: Deckers’ FY2027 EPS guidance of $7.35 to $7.50 came in a bit below the $7.48 consensus at the midpoint, which may be weighing on the shares despite the earnings beat.

Deckers’ FY2027 EPS guidance of $7.35 to $7.50 came in a bit below the $7.48 consensus at the midpoint, which may be weighing on the shares despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance also appears roughly in line rather than materially ahead of forecasts, reducing the chance of a stronger post-earnings re-rating.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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