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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 9.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.5% to $1.58 on Monday but on extremely light trading — about 1,350 shares versus an average of 105,189 (a ~99% drop in volume).
  • Jefferies downgraded Deep Yellow from "hold" to "moderate sell" and set a $1.85 target, while the MarketBeat consensus rating remains a Hold with a $1.85 consensus price target.
  • Deep Yellow is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company focused on Namibian projects (Tumas and Omahola) aiming to advance uranium resources for low‑carbon energy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.4432.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Trading Down 1.7%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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