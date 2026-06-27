Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.58.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $613.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.28. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,651,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $755,385,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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