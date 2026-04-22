DeFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DEFT)

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 214% compared to the average volume of 1,350 call options.

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DeFi Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

DeFi Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 2,417,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,752. DeFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 4.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 63.61% and a return on equity of 85.99%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of DeFi Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DeFi Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DeFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,354 shares of the company's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,459 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc is a Vancouver-based company focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset investments. Through strategic equity stakes and token allocations, the company aims to provide investors with exposure to leading DeFi protocols, applications, and infrastructure projects. Its core activities include sourcing, evaluating and acquiring positions in blockchain-based platforms that facilitate decentralized lending, trading, yield farming and liquidity provision.

In addition to its investment portfolio, DeFi Technologies works to develop and distribute tokenized products that bridge traditional capital markets with emerging DeFi ecosystems.

Further Reading

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