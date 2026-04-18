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Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts' consensus rating is Reduce from 10 covering brokers (4 sell, 4 hold, 1 buy, 1 strong buy), with an average 12‑month price target of $3.27.
  • Several brokers have recently trimmed forecasts and ratings — notably Barclays cut its target to $1.00 and set an underweight rating, while Stephens and Canaccord also lowered price targets and Weiss reaffirmed a sell.
  • Shares trade around $1.03 with a market cap near $107.6M, a 1‑year range of $0.92–$4.70, a negative P/E (-0.82), and about 98.7% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.2714.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,811 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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