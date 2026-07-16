Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brigid V. Pelino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,335,848. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$77.36 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$71.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.87 and a 12 month high of C$79.92.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.94%.The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

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