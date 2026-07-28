Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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DFTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Definium Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. JonesTrading raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $52.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ DFTX opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Definium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Definium Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,315,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,246 shares in the company, valued at $49,454,017.38. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 13,008 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $585,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 320,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,312.13. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,763. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFTX. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 114,805 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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