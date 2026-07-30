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Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Delcath Systems logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Delcath Systems has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from seven analysts: five buys, one hold and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $22.17, well above the reported share price of $11.58.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company, with several large investors—including California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Manufacturers Life Insurance—recently initiating positions.
  • Delcath reported quarterly revenue of $24.99 million, exceeding estimates of $23.51 million, while adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.03 beat expectations of negative $0.10. Analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.88 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.1667.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Delcath Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Delcath Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delcath Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $399.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,158.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

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Analyst Recommendations for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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