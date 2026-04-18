Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price Up 0.3% - Time to Buy?

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 320,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 282,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Get Delcath Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delcath Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.0% during the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 438,509 shares of the company's stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 212,457 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 178,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delcath Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delcath Systems wasn't on the list.

While Delcath Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here