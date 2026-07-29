Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.9280 per share and revenue of $293.6360 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 1,917.10%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.87 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Delek Logistics Partners's dividend payout ratio is 143.04%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. NYSE: DKL is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership's core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

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