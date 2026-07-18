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Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Delek Logistics Partners logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group upgraded Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating, adding to a mix of recent analyst calls that leaves the stock with an overall consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.40.
  • The stock was down about 2.2% in Thursday trading, opening at $54.90, which is near its 52-week high of $56.83.
  • Delek Logistics recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates, though revenue came in above expectations at $297.47 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Delek Logistics Partners.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.2%

DKL opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.87 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 1,917.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company's stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. NYSE: DKL is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership's core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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