Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $2.3612 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is presently -291.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at $851,276.87. This represents a 53.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,079,025.20. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock worth $7,257,409. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $79,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $78,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek US by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,059 shares during the period. ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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