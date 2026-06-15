Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $20,568,863.25 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25. Following the sale, the director owned 75,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,648,415.25. This trade represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $23,621,099.48.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $72,001,868.77.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $12.76 on Monday, hitting $408.33. 7,020,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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