Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.79.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $242.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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