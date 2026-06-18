Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $407.88 and last traded at $410.00. Approximately 15,214,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,801,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.32.

Specifically, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total value of $16,760,009.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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