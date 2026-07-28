Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 8.2% - What's Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $358.88 and last traded at $392.10. 9,179,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,509,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.91.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell is being viewed as a compelling AI investment because of surging AI server demand, an expanding backlog, strong projected growth and a lower valuation than several other AI-related companies. Analysts and financial commentators also point to Dell’s profitability and cash generation as advantages over higher-multiple, loss-making peers. Dell Technologies vs. Apple: Which AI Stock is a Better Buy?

Dell is being viewed as a compelling AI investment because of surging AI server demand, an expanding backlog, strong projected growth and a lower valuation than several other AI-related companies. Analysts and financial commentators also point to Dell’s profitability and cash generation as advantages over higher-multiple, loss-making peers. Positive Sentiment: Dell was included among stocks favored for the second half of 2026 because of strong interest coverage, favorable growth estimates and substantial previous gains. Its latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising sharply year over year and earnings well above estimates.

Dell was included among stocks favored for the second half of 2026 because of strong interest coverage, favorable growth estimates and substantial previous gains. Its latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising sharply year over year and earnings well above estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comparisons with Marvell, Snowflake and Planet Labs emphasize Dell’s relatively modest valuation, profitability and free-cash-flow profile, which could support the long-term investment case if AI infrastructure spending remains strong.

Comparisons with Marvell, Snowflake and Planet Labs emphasize Dell’s relatively modest valuation, profitability and free-cash-flow profile, which could support the long-term investment case if AI infrastructure spending remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Dell joined Nvidia-led industry efforts to develop open-source cybersecurity tools for autonomous AI systems. The initiative strengthens Dell’s strategic relationship with major technology companies but is unlikely to have an immediate effect on financial results.

Dell joined Nvidia-led industry efforts to develop open-source cybersecurity tools for autonomous AI systems. The initiative strengthens Dell’s strategic relationship with major technology companies but is unlikely to have an immediate effect on financial results. Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst for the decline appears to be a broad selloff in AI server makers, with Dell and Super Micro under pressure even as analysts continue to describe Dell as a major beneficiary of AI spending. The move suggests investors may be locking in gains or reassessing lofty expectations after the stock’s substantial multiyear rally. Why Are Dell and Super Micro Stocks Plunging Today?

The immediate catalyst for the decline appears to be a broad selloff in AI server makers, with Dell and Super Micro under pressure even as analysts continue to describe Dell as a major beneficiary of AI spending. The move suggests investors may be locking in gains or reassessing lofty expectations after the stock’s substantial multiyear rally. Negative Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could raise component costs and complicate sourcing for Dell, which is reportedly exploring Chinese memory suppliers to offset rising prices. Compliance and national-security concerns add uncertainty to margins and procurement. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 8.2%

The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $394.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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